HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are telling residents to beware of a black bear spotted in the city Monday morning.

Some people who live in the area said they are on high alert after officers issued a safety warning.

“I told my wife, ‘Hey, there’s a bear outside.’ She just thought I was joking and I was like, ‘No really, there’s a bear,'” John Yannalfo said.

Yannalfo said he was startled when he saw the bear scamper across his yard around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police shared a photo of the bear to sound the alarm on social media after receiving several calls about the wandering black bear.

“I’ve been here since ’95 and I’ve never seen a bear,” Yannalfo said.

Police are asking residents to remove outdoor bird feeders and secure any chickens or small livestock. Residents are also asked to secure all garbage, pet food, and livestock food, and keep dogs on leashes. They also should not feed pets outside.

Police also warned that if you see the bear, you should not approach it, try to feed it, or stop to take photos or videos. Most bears will leave people alone, police said, but should you encounter one — do not run. Instead, make yourself look as big as possible and make as much noise as you can.

If you spot the bear, you do not need to contact law enforcement, police said. However, if you have any sort of bear-related emergency, as always, call 911.

Meanwhile, Yannalfo said he’ll be on high alert, even switching up some of his habits, at least for now.

“I just wanted to go barbeque tonight and I’m like, ‘I wonder if the smell is going to attract the bear,'” he said.

Wildlife officials are aware of the bear and animal control was on the scene earlier Monday trying to track it.

