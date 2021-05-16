Black bear spotted across from Auburn police station

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear was spotted wandering around Auburn on Saturday morning.

The Auburn Police Department posted a picture of the bear across from the police station on its Facebook page around 12 p.m. Bears wander around that area every year, according to police.

Police advised the public to keep their distance from the bear and use caution when driving by.

This comes several weeks after residents reportedly saw bears roaming around Framingham and Ashland.

