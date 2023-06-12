NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild sight in Newton, where a black bear was spotted early Sunday morning near Cold Spring Park.

Police warned residents not to approach the bear and call environmental police if it is spotted.

That wasn’t the only bear making a surprise appearance this weekend. A black bear also crashed a wedding reception in Carver.

Dr. Benjamin Kilham, of the Kilham Bear Center, said the bears are only interested in people’s food and are normally on the move this time of year.

People should stay calm when they come across a black bear and allow them to leave the area, he said.

