WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear was spotted in a backyard in Walpole earlier this week.

And though they’re not considered aggressive or a threat, experts say there’s some things to keep in mind.

“If you do see a black bear in your backyard, I would recommend just letting that black bear move on, let it exit the area,” said Community Engagement Biologist Meghan Crawford. “Then look around your property and see if you were accidentally attracting that animal to your backyard. Securing all food sources, taking down bird feeders, protecting backyard chickens with electric fencing, those are really important steps to make sure that the bear doesn’t have a reason to return.”

