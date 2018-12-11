Black bear spotted roaming around Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear spotted in Burlington was taking a stroll around town.

“I noticed a shadow going by the dumpster, and I turned and we were looking at each other,” said Albert Henry, manager of Burlington Buffalo Wild Wings.

Henry made eye contact with the wild animal. That’s when his quick trash trip took a terrifying turn.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Yeah, I am going back inside,'” Henry said.

Massachusetts wildlife says the bear was likely looking for food before hibernation. That explains why the bear is making frequent stops around town.

The bear stopped by the AMC Burlington.

“It’s a big bear, maybe 250 pounds. It was on all fours and about four feet high,” Henry said.

The bear is becoming quite the celebrity and now has a Twitter account.

One tweet reads: “Hey BWWings — any good stuff in the dumpster today? I’m hibernating soon and need to feed my family!”

Another tweet reads: “Second night in a row that I’m trying to get into AMCTheatres to see Wreck it Ralph. Maybe I’ll just sift through their dumpster instead.”

Henry and his staff are thinking twice before they make their next trip to the dumpster.

“We have a peephole right there so you look out there first and then crack the door look out a little bit, look out,”

Massachusetts wildlife says in most cases the bears are more scared of humans. They say the best advice is to keep trash away from your home.

