LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking the public to be cautious after a black bear was spotted roaming outside of a school in Lunenburg on Friday morning.

The bear was spotted in the area of Lunenburg Middle High School around 9:30 a.m., according to the Lunenburg Police Department.

Massachusetts Environmental Police have been notified of the situation.

Crews are working to relocate the bear to a different area.