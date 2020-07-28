Black bear spotted roaming through neighborhood in New Hampshire

LEE, N.H. (WHDH) - Residents are being warned to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted roaming through a neighborhood in Lee on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bear was seen walking in the street near Noble Farm before 9 a.m., the Lee Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Pet owners in the area are urged to use caution.

Additional details were not immediately available.

