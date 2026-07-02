RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear was spotted running through yards and roaming around in Randolph and Canton this week, residents said.

Agnes Bonnor, who lives with her son on Jane Street in Randolph, said her home surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of the animal running across their property at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

“The camera showed him running from the side of the magnolia right across here. He was quick. I mean, you saw how fast he went across the lawn,” Bonnor said. “A nice little black bear running on the lawn!”

A short time later, the bear was picked up on surveillance video at another home a few doors down, wandering through the backyard.

Xelines Rodriguez told 7NEWS the bear was also spotted in her yard Tuesday night.

“It was actually pretty crazy because we’ve been here for, like, 14 years and we’ve never like experienced that at all,” Rodriguez said.

Randolph police said the young bear was likely looking for food and will leave the area on its own.

About six miles down the road in Canton, a black bear was also caught on camera running along Greenlodge Street, heading toward Washington Street.

While authorities said the bear does not appear to be aggressive, they are advising residents to stay vigilant and to not approach the bear. They also recommend not leaving pets outside unattended.

“We are invading their territory. We’re building places up that we really don’t need to, we have to leave some wildlife areas, so where are they going to go?” Bonnor said.

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