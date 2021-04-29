ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear was spotted wandering around Ashland on Thursday morning.

A 7NEWS viewer snapped a picture of the bear in the area of Wadsworth Road just before 6 a.m.

This comes just two days after residents saw a bear roaming through nearby Framingham.

It is unclear if it is the same bear.

Environmental Police Sgt. Matthew Nardi said mothers will kick adolescent bears out on their own around this time of year, and they can wind up close to humans.

“They can get into a little bit of trouble with bird feeders and trash,” Nardi said, adding residents should take down their feeders and keep their garbage bins secure. “They’re young, they’re curious, and oftentimes seen by the public.”

