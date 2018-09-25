Black bear spotted wandering through yard in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning the public to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted wandering through a yard in Bedford on Monday.

The bear was seen leaning up against a tree outside of a home on Battle Flagg Road, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Residents in the area are urged to take bird feeders and other food sources inside to avoid bear encounters.

Another bear sighting in Bedford today on Battle Flagg Road, remember to take your bird feeders and other food sources inside or they will attract bears. pic.twitter.com/40VutMKlR2 — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) September 25, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)