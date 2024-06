STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The black bears at Stone Zoo are beating the heat the best way they can.

The zoo posted a video of the bears chilling in the ponds of their enclosure, the cold water making the heat just a little more bearable for the furry friends.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)