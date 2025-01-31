The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced during a news conference that they’ve recovered the black box from the Blackhawk helicopter in Wednesday’s crash at Reagan National Airport.

The black box will help investigators figure out what went wrong amid the crash.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was approaching the runway when the plane and military helicopter collided, killing all 67 people involved.

