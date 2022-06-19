NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Juneteenth celebration in Newton highlighted local businesses as a way to showcase Black contributions and accomplishments, organizers said.

Hundreds of people came to the event, which brought musicians, food and art vendors to Newton North High School Sunday afternoon.

“The way we curate is to ensure that we provide support to black vendors so that they can come and benefit from some of the economic stimulus,” said organizer Renande Loayaza. “This is just a way for them to come together, celebrate, have a good time and eat and participate in the process, but also to keep in the forefront the contributions of Black Americans in the United States.”

“I was just happy that I was able to come out here and showcase my work,” said vendor Giyanni Blackwell. “All of this is handmade, and it’s just great to be a part of this today.”

