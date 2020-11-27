Black Friday looking a lot different this year due to coronavirus pandemic

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Instead of packed parking lots and long lines, retailers tried to avoid large crowds this Black Friday by ditching doorbuster deals and opening later than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise that Black Friday will look a lot different this year than it has in years past,” said Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot Shopping & Trends expert.

The pandemic didn’t stop some shoppers from waking up early to make sure they scored the best prices.

“I’d rather do it in person than online,” shopper Casey Shaw said. “You never know when the orders are gonna come in. It’s been a tradition for me and my friends for awhile.”

However, a majority of people are choosing to shop from the comfort of their own home this holiday season.

“Most people know they can find savings online, the same savings that they’re used to finding in stores online, so they’re gonna take advantage of that safely,” Skirboll explained.

Retail experts say Black Friday has changed in the past years with the industry trying to reinvent itself.

“Black Friday really isn’t a day anymore. It’s an entire marketing approach over the portion of about a month,” Retail Association of Massachusetts President John Hurst said.

Amazon spokesperson Kate Scarpa added, “This has actually been a longer than ever holiday season. Amazon kicked off Black Friday deals back in October and we still have thousands more.”

Businesses are doing their best to make sure shoppers and workers are safe as people shop.

“If shoppers are planning on going in-store they will still experience lines but they’re going to experience those lines because stores and retailers are trying to protect their employees,” Skirboll said.

While online shopping will help keep the money flowing for large retailers, local businesses that have been struggling through the pandemic want people to know that they are still around.

“We have a long history here throughout New England of vibrant Main Streets, downtown areas,” Hurst said. “We have to all work together to make sure those Main Streets, those downtowns survive for generations to come.”

