Black Friday shopping? A look at the best deals and items to avoid

(WHDH) — According to the retail website RetailMeNot, nearly 4 out of 5 Americans will shop during this Black Friday, many searching for deep discounts on gifts this season.

But before you hit the stores, here’s a look at the best buys and items you should avoid.

According to a recent survey by RetailMeNot, shoppers say they plan to spend 60 dollars more on gifts this weekend compared to last year, and 78 percent of those surveyed said they plan to shop this weekend.

In fact, 33 percent said they planned to kick off their shopping spree on Thanksgiving Night.

So what’s on the holiday list? Small electronics top the list — items like smartphones, headphones, and smart watches.

Clothing is second, followed by shoes.

If you’re planning on braving the long lines this weekend, experts have a list of the best and worst items to buy.

Avoid furniture — wait to buy it in January when it’s usually at its lowest price.

The latest gaming consoles are also a no, and the same goes for all the toys on your list. Experts say you should wait two weeks before Christmas for those gifts.

For deep discounts, look for sales on items such as appliances and electronics like computers, phones, and televisions, which are usually heavily discounted — sometimes as much as 40 percent off.

Winter gear and sneakers are also on sale, and experts say this shopping holiday is also the best time to get the biggest discounts on designer handbags.

And once you have all those gifts, remember to keep them safe. If you’re shopping in stores, keep your valuables locked in your car and out of view.

