BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Black Hawk helicopters will fly over the Boston Marathon course on Monday to recognize the originally postponed race and to honor frontline workers who have continued to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Black Hawks will originate from Army Aviation Support Facility Number 2 at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and will be supported by a six-person crew.

The helicopters will cross the start line in Hopkinton at 10 a.m. and follow the race route into Boston.

The Boston Marathon was originally scheduled for April 20 but got postponed to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Boston Athletic Association then canceled the in-person race and opted for runners to run the marathon on their own through a virtual experience.

Nearly 18,000 participants from almost 100 countries have run the race in their neighborhoods, according to the BAA.

