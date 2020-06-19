Black history celebration underway in Brockton to commemorate Juneteenth

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-generational ceremony was held in Brockton Friday evening to commemorate Juneteenth.

Dozens of people gathered outside the City Hall at 6 p.m. to listen to speeches, poems, music and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The organizer of the event called it a day of joy and frustration. She noted how important it was for the community to come together to learn about the history behind Juneteenth.

June 19 marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Governor Charlie Baker issued a proclamation earlier in the day declaring henceforth be known as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in Massachusetts.

