Black ice suspected in Maine crash that killed 3

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say three people were killed in a two-car crash in which a pickup truck and taxi collided in an area where black ice was reported.

Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday on the border of Scarborough and Westbrook and killed all three people who were in the taxi. The crash killed 39-year-old Hassan Idris Ali of Lewiston, who was driving the taxi, as well as 50-year-old Gregory E. Harriman of Sebago and 33-year-old Joshua R. Stone of Gorham.

The driver of the pickup, 60-year-old Lisa Libby of Hollis, was taken to Maine Medical Center for injuries. Her condition was not available on Monday afternoon.

Police say the cause of the crash remained under investigation on Monday.

