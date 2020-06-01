Black leaders in Boston condemn violence after protest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Leaders in Boston’s Black community decried violence after last night’s peaceful protest of George Floyd’s death, saying people need to come together to fight racism.

Kevin C. Peterson, Founder of the New Democracy Coalition was at the march protesting Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck, and was dismayed by the violent turn it took at night.

“We would hope that the message of nonviolence and peace and racial reconciliation, which was the intention of the rally will supersede those bad actors who came out last night after dark,” Peterson said. “We don’t need that type of element in Boston.”

Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan and other community leaders said it was unclear to them who the trouble makers at the rally were.

“What we do know is that there are infiltrators across the nation who are trying to use this moment of protest this moment of great grief as an opportunity, not to bring us together but to create even greater divides among us,” Sullivan said. “First and foremost, we do not condone violence in any form.”

