Black Lives Matter leads protest in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered in Revere for a protest march for George Floyd, whose funeral was held earlier in the afternoon.

The march, which was organized by Black Lives Matter Revere, was planned to include a moment of silence at St. Anthony’s Church before ending with a rally at City Hall.

Floyd was killed after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck, and his death has sparked international protests against police brutality over the past two weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)