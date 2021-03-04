Black Lives Matter vigils take place following House vote on George Floyd Act

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several vigils for Black Lives Matter happened in Boston on Thursday night following the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the House.

The act would ban no knock warrants, ban chokeholds, change qualified immunity laws and make it easier to prosecute police officers for misconduct, among other things.

In Jamaica Plain, a group of people that have been meeting for over five years calling for change to policing are skeptical the bill will pass in the Senate.

Some told 7News that even if it’s passed it won’t change their fight for equality.

“I want to see the proof, I want to see the behavior change. I want to see the numbers and the data change, because we know that policy changes and the laws don’t necessarily translate into action on the ground. And that requires a culture shift,” one woman said.

