Black Men’s March and Healing Rally hits Boston’s streets on Father’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people from the Boston community took to the streets on Father’s Day for the Black Men’s March and Healing Rally.

The march started at Malcolm X Park and ended at Franklin Park. Organizers said that after George Floyd was killed when Minneapolis police knelt on his neck, they wanted to find a way to come together.

“This whole world is hurting right now, the city is hurting. So we just wanted to put it together and march through the street and celebrate,” said organizer Robert Lewis. “We’ve got Father’s Day here, in front of big brothers and family.”

“One of the things we’re trying to reinforce is some uplift, and being able to put a rally like this together…we’re talking about healing,” said organizer Leonard Lee. “We need to uplift these brothers, because if we’re feeling this way, we know other brothers are feeling this way, so therefore we want to do the black man healing march.”

