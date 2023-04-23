BOSTON (WHDH) - Zyp Run, a Black-owned business in Dorchester, is the first to offer cannabis delivery in Boston.

The business has a cannabis warehouse in Boston and can make cannabis deliveries in just minutes.

It’s a product of a state social equity program aimed at providing business opportunities to those most impacted by the war on drugs.

“We started with an idea, and what the idea became was beyond our imagination,” said Ellis Omoroghomwa.

“We found out the cannabis industry had an opportunity through a social equity program that gave advantages to people like us,” said Gabriel Viera.

Their business plan wasn’t just about capitalizing on a booming marijuana industry it was their chance to change the narrative around marijuana.

Omoroghomwa said, “At Boston Latin School, I had a teacher tell me that, because of the grades I was getting, that by 25 I would be in jail or dead. That could crush a kids spirit. I had friends and colleagues of mine who sold weed to try to provide for themselves and these same people weren’t given the same opportunities.”

