Black-owned businesses get showcase at outdoor market in Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Black-owned businesses in the Boston area got a Seaport showcase Sunday, holding an open-air market that organizers said was an important way for merchants to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Black Owned Bos hosted the event, which coincided with National Black Business Month, bringing vendors of apparel, foods, beauty products and more to the Seaport and raising awareness of the area’s Black businesses.

“I think it’s very powerful,” said Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos. There aren’t many black owned businesses that have brick and mortar stores here, so it’s great to just have a presence.”

Many of the businesses rely on outdoor markets to sell their goods, Turner said. And the event, which mandated mask wearing and required customers to register in order to attend, let businesses safely connect with their customers.

“With covid, we wanted a way to have these vendors just take advantage of the time. We want things to be safe, we want people to have unique experiences, we want people to have fun,” Turner said. ‘This collaboration with the Seaport was a really great opportunity. so being able to tap into the people who have the resources, who have the spaces, to be able to share and provide that platform is amazing.”

