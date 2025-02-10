BOSTON (WHDH) - In recognition of Black History Month, city leaders are urging customers to dine at Black-owned businesses across the city as part of the Black Restaurant Challenge, which can also provide a boost to the local economy.

The challenge, which was launched by state Rep. Chynah Taylor in 2018 as a way to amplify and support Black-owned businesses, has gained in popularity and now includes more businesses.

“It’s really expensive to live here in Massachusetts and being able to dine and tip folks and support them, they’ll be able to remain competitive here in the Commonwealth,” Taylor said.

“It’s not just the restaurant you’re supporting. Restaurants are a hub and they have a ton of vendors who do business with them. They work with butchers they work with local farms and when you support the restaurant you support a chain of folks who are also people of color as well,” she added.

Customers can find a wide range of businesses to choose from on the website.

To learn more, visit: https://bostonblackrestaurantchallenge.weebly.com/

