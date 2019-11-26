ATLANTA (WHDH) — A teenager inspired by the chief executive officer of Chase Consumer Banking left the CEO in awe on Saturday.

Business leader Thasunda Duckett visited the Harvard Diversity Project classroom in Atlanta, where she met 15-year-old Chloe Woods.

Woods expressed to Duckett that she serves as someone black entrepreneurs can look up to.

“It is so inspiring, I can’t even express it to you,” Woods said. “I think it’s one thing to be able to come into this building every Saturday and we’re so grateful to be here, but to be able to see all of these black entrepreneurs doing so amazing, but you’re the CEO of Chase. That’s my bank. Oh my God. It’s just amazing to see that you look like me and you’re able to do that and have that impact, thank you.”

Duckett says she left the classroom “inspired by our youth.”

