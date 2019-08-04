Blackstone 17-year-old accused of shooting, killing cat with arrow

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Blackstone juvenile is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot and killed a cat with an arrow Thursday, police said.

Police discovered the shot cat on Old Mendon Street Thursday and it later died of its injuries.

An anonymous person offered a $500 cash reward to anyone who could help police identify and arrest the person responsible for the shooting.

After receiving several tips from residents, officers searched the 17-year-old’s home, which is located near where the incident occurred, at 10 a.m. Sunday, police said. They allegedly found a bow and several arrows matching the one that killed the cat.

The 17-year-old was charged with killing an animal, damaging personal property, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and discharging a firearm near a highway. He will be summonsed to Milford Juvenile court at a later date.

“I want to commend Blackstone Police and the Blackstone Valley Drug & Anti Crime Task Force for their dedication to this case,” Acting Chief Gregory Gilmore said in a statement. “Through the public’s assistance, we were able to identify, locate and bring this individual to justice.”

