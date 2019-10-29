Blackstone boyfriend pleads guilty to child endangerment in house of horrors case

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A plea deal was reached in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday sentencing a Blackstone man to prison for his role in the 2014 “house of horrors” murders.

Raymond Rivera, agreed to plead guilty to charges that included reckless endangerment of a child and was sentenced to four and a half years on one count but given time served, according to court documents.

Rivera was also sentenced to two and a half additional years for another count plus three years probation upon his release.

Rivera was living in the basement of then-girlfriend, Erika Murray’s trash-strewn home when officers found the remains of three babies inside.

Four living children were removed from the home.

Murray was sentenced to six to eight years behind bars for child assault and battery and animal cruelty convictions with credit for the five years she has already served since her arrest in 2014,

She was cleared of a second-degree murder charge earlier in the summer.

