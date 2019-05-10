Blackstone man convicted of beating, strangling 83-year-old father to death

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Blackstone man is facing life in prison after a Worcester Superior Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder for brutally killing his 83-year-old father.

Glenn R. Armstrong, 50, is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory of life in prison without parole for the January 2017 beating death of his father, Walter Armstrong, in the home they shared on Summer Street, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

An autopsy determined Walter Armstrong died of multiple blunt trauma and asphyxia by ligature strangulation.

In a statement, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said, “I hope the family of Walter Armstrong can find some measure of closure from this verdict. Assistant district attorneys Joe Simmons, Anthony Melia, and Susan Ofring did an outstanding job trying this case.”

