BOSTON (WHDH) - Robert Mathews of Blackstone has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.

Mathews chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on investing his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Raynham Park located at 1958 Broadway in Raynham. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

