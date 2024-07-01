BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Blackstone Police responded to a residence Friday morning following report of suspected fraudulent activity against an elderly resident.

According to officials, the resident told officers “they had second thoughts after being told to take out money from someone over the phone and believed they were being scammed, prompting them to call police.”

“The resident stated that they received a prompted message on their tablet device indicating that they needed to call customer support,” police said in a statement. “While on the phone with what was believed to be customer support, the resident was instructed that their account was compromised and that they needed to take out as much money as possible to reclaim their account.”

The alleged customer service agent then provided instructions to meet with a “special agent” to hand off the cash.

The resident removed approximately $21,000 from their account before contacting police.

Officials then set up surveillance in the designated meeting spot, where they arrested at 37-year-old male without incident.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit larceny by false pretense, attempt to commit a crime to wit larceny by false pretense, attempt to commit crime to wit larceny from a person, and attempt to commit a crime to wit elder abuse by financial exploitation.

Due to the quick response of police, the resident did not lose any of their money, officials said.

The individual is set to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

