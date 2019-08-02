BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Blackstone police are investigating after a cat was shot and killed by an arrow on Thursday night.

Someone shot the cat with a short arrow, possibly from a crossbow, on Old Mendon Street around 7 p.m., according to police.

The owners took the cat to a local animal hospital, where it was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton.

The cat was later euthanized due to its injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackstone police at 508-883-1212.

