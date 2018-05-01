BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WHDH) – Investigators are looking into what caused a home to explode early Tuesday morning in Illinois.

The blast leveled a Belleville home, along with the house next to it.

Both homes were vacant, according to neighbors, and no one has been reported injured or missing so far.

Firefighters said the flames burning in the debris came from a gas line.

