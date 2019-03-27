Blaze breaks out at home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out on the porch of a home in Dorchester on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a structure fire at 638 Morton St. found flames coming from the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed charred siding and burned out windows.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Three residents living on the first floor were displaced.

The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

