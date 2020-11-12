Blaze rips through multi-level home in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large blaze ripped through a multi-level home in Newton on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of Cherry and River streets before 12 p.m. found thick smoke billowing out of a large wood-frame house, according to the Newton Fire Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks working to extinguish the blaze.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out.

No additional details were immediately available.

