Blaze breaks out at triple-decker home in West Roxbury, sends residents fleeing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a triple-decker home in West Roxbury, damaging part of the building and forcing residents to flee.

Crews responding to a blaze at 316 Belgrade Avenue around 3:30 p.m. found smoke billowing from a wood-frame apartment building and heavy flames on the second floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the building with water and others working to create a hole in the roof.

The fire has since been knocked down. Crews are now working to overhaul the damage.

Everyone inside the building was able to escape the fire but one person had to be taken to the hospital, fire officials said. There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Seven residents in total have been displaced and damage to the building has been estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are making up BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire . Damages estimated at 400,000. There was one resident taken to the hospital ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . There are 7 residents displaced by the fire. pic.twitter.com/di05c39cpU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down companies are overhauling pic.twitter.com/idPghK9Lyr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020

At approximately 3:30 a building fire at 316 Belgrade Ave West Roxbury. Fire on the second floors. All occupants self evacuated, all companies working. pic.twitter.com/dVh9dCMLYV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)