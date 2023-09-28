TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked late into the night to contain a massive fire that engulfed a historic building in Templeton that housed a pub and a pool hall, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. at the Otter River Hotel, where open mic night was underway at the Otter River Pub.

Fire crews used ladder trucks to fight the intense flames and several nearby buildings were evacuated.

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

