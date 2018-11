BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze Sunday that damaged a home in Brockton.

Firefighters responding to the fire on Alger Street around 10 a.m. could be seen cutting a hole on the roof as they fought the flames and later surveying a damaged front window.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

