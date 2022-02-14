CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to heavy flames at a Chelsea building Monday as a fire left 11 people without a place to stay.

Officials said the fire at a Cottage Street two-family was mainly confined to the back porch, but smoke and water damage displaced 11 residents.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

