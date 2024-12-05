STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews are worked to extinguish a blaze that broke out on a railroad bridge in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Firefighters could be seen using hoses to knock down flames on the Squamscott River Bridge.

The cause remains under investigation.

There is no word yet on how this incident might impact rail shipping and travel.

