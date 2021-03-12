Blaze rips through multi-level home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging fire ripped through a multi-level home in Lowell on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a multi-alarm blaze on Andrews Street found thick billowing into the air and flames shooting from the upper level of the wood-frame structure.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on multiple ladder trucks as they worked to knock down the flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.

A large section of the home was left heavily charred.

No additional details were immediately available.

