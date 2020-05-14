Blaze tears through multi-family home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive three-alarm blaze tore through a multi-family home in Lynn on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Burrill Avenue found heavy flames near the rear of the structure, according to Lynn Fire Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the fire burning through the roof and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters with axes in hand could be seen working to cut holes in the roof.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

