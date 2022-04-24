BOSTON (WHDH) - A raging blaze tore through a multi-story home in Mattapan on Sunday morning.
Firefighters responding to the area of Deering Road found heavy flames on a rear porch and in the attic, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire was quickly knocked down but a third-floor porch and the attic was completely burned out.
It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)