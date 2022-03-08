EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two goats — with a history of being on the lam — were once again rounded up by police in Exeter, New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

The sneaky goats got loose from a nearby residence just before 10:30 a.m. and were spotted across from the Ira automotive dealership when officers Patterson and Ingenito arrived to “take them into custody.”

The goats did not resist as the officers scooped them into the back of their cruiser though one did become a little agitated once inside the new digs.

“The first one I put in actually started licking my ear as I was carrying it,” Patterson said.

The officers found the worried owner’s address and gave the goats a courtesy ride home around 11 a.m.

This wasn’t Ingenito’s first rodeo. The same pair got loose in 2020.

