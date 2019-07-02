Blind dog found abandoned, dyed blue looking for foster home

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-year-old blind dog that was found abandoned and dyed blue is now recovering at the Scituate Animal Shelter and looking for a foster home before it is adopted.

The “spunky” dog named Max has since had a bath and a haircut but doesn’t “like this shelter thing at all,” according to a post on the Scituate Animal Shelter’s Twitter page.

The organization is looking for a foster family to watch the pooch while it waits to be adopted.

In a post on their website, the organization says “Max would be fine in a home with children 8 years and old. He seems fine around other small dogs, but he wouldn’t want anyone too playful around him. As stated above, Max REALLY wants to be with people all the time! He is happy to be held and would love to be a constant companion.”

Max can be visited during the shelter’s open hours and emails can be sent to adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org.

I am 10 yrs old & blind but very spunky. I was found abandoned (and dyed blue). I've had a bath & hair cut & am feeling better. But don't like this shelter thing at all. I'd love a foster home while I wait to be adopted. Please spread the word! #rescuedog pic.twitter.com/KMbuVzg9E3 — ScituateAnimalSheltr (@ScituateAnimalS) July 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)