(WHDH) — A blind dog who went missing for two years in North Carolina was found 3.5 miles away from home.

Ten-year-old Juice was recently found as a stray but a microchip helped law enforcement identify his owner, according to Charolette-Mecklenburg Animal Control.

Juice’s family was said to be in total shock when an officer returned him.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)