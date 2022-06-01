BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a bling blitz in Boston!

Celtics fans of all ages blanketed the pro shop at the TD Garden Wednesday, scooping up dozens of the glitzy fan chains seen around the necks of just about everyone on the streets these last few weeks.

As the C’s chase the championship, the chains have become the hottest item in town. Cameron Willet, 10 and his 5-year-old cousin Maverick George snagged a couple for themselves in the hopes it would bring their favorite team some luck.

“You could call it a lucky chain,” said Cameron. “I think this is one of the first times they are doing this so like, maybe it’s a sign.”

The fan chains sport a ginormous Celtics logo that has excited fans buzzing and the pro shop scrambling to keep the shelves stocked. Experts are not 100 percent sure what touched off the bling bonanza but say it’s all part of Celtics fever sweeping through the city.

“People have a jersey, maybe they want something else to put over it,” one woman said. “It’s fun, it’s all it is. It’s just fun.”









(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)