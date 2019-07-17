Bling Bust: Customs agents seize hundreds of counterfeit championship rings

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - United States Customs and Border Patrol agents seized more than 100 fake championship rings last week.

Agents discovered the rings during a routine search of packages at a Shrewsbury UPS facility.

The CBP says there were 40 counterfeit Patriots Super Bowl rings and 10 fake Red Sox World Series rings.

They say the rings were shipped from China and that they will now be destroyed.

