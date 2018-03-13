Blizzard conditions confirmed in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions have been confirmed in Hyannis, Falmouth and Plymouth.

[BLIZZARD] Making the call; Hyannis (HYA), Falmouth (FMH) and Plymouth (PYM) automated observing sites have recorded 3 hours of #blizzard conditions as of the top of the hour (11a 3/13), despite some missing observations in some cases due to a loss in power pic.twitter.com/GvUE5x90lc — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 13, 2018

The weather service defines a blizzard as three or more hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater; and falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility frequently to less than one-quarter of a mile.

Parts of Southeastern Massachusetts are supposed to see 20 inches of snow.

#Breaking Blizzard conditions confirmed in Plymouth where we are dealing with poor visibility, high winds and snow @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/di1mKTC07h — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) March 13, 2018

