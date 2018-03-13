Blizzard conditions confirmed in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service says blizzard conditions have been confirmed in Hyannis, Falmouth and Plymouth.
The weather service defines a blizzard as three or more hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater; and falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility frequently to less than one-quarter of a mile.
Parts of Southeastern Massachusetts are supposed to see 20 inches of snow.
