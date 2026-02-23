MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield residents were among those dealing with whiteout conditions Monday as a blizzard dropped several inches of snow an hour across the area.

7’s Rob Way reported about 16 inches of snow on the ground around 11 a.m. amid extremely windy conditions.

The roadways were still snow-covered and residents were urged to stay home if they didn’t have to travel.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)